FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man who had two guns without serial numbers on Thursday.

FCSO said that a deputy pulled over a car that was driving at 80 mph in an area with a speed limit of 55 mph. Officials said that the deputy smelled marijuana from inside the car during the stop and conducted a search.

The deputy found a semi-automatic pistol in a backpack on the floor of the front passenger seat. The pistol was not loaded, but the bag also had a magazine loaded with seven 9mm cartridges. Police said that the pistol did not have a make, model or serial number.

The deputy then found a semi-automatic rifle in the trunk. The rifle was also not loaded and also did not have a make, model or serial number. They found a ten-round magazine loaded with eight 6.5 Creedmoor cartridges for the rifle in the backpack the pistol was in.

Police said that the deputy also found a glass smoking pipe and marijuana in the car.

FCSO said they arrested 22-year-old Austin Lee Stone of Frederick and charged him with handgun in a vehicle, handgun on a person and two counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number.