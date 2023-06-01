FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said they arrested 42-year-old Joel Christensen on Wednesday for child pornography charges.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the 6800 block of Running Springs Court after evidence against Christensen was established.

Officials say they received tips about Christensen from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips were passed on to detectives with the FCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Section and partners in the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force, who were able to obtain a warrant.