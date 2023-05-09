FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Frederick man was facing 11 drug and firearm-related charges after he was arrested earlier this month.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said that they detained 25-year-old Israel Herman Logan on May 3. They also seized various drugs and firearms from Black Locust Drive as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

FCSO said that they got three handguns, 194 M-30 fentanyl pills, 29.7 grams of unknown pills, 4.6 pounds of marijuana and ammunition. They also seized over $5,000.

Logan is facing 11 charges in total. FCSO said that he was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.