FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) —The Frederick County Circuit Court says they have sentenced Celestino Lopez-Aguilar, age 37, of Frederick, MD with sexually abusing a girl.

On December 31, 2020, a then-18-year-old told her mother that she had been sexually abused by Lopez-Aguilar, who was the former live-in fiancé of her mother. Lopez-Aguilar was seen as a father figure while he lived in the home.

The victim said the abuse began when she was 7 years old shortly after Lopez-Aguilar moved into the family home in 2008 and lasted until 2016.

The court says Celestino Lopez-Aguilar, age 37, of Frederick, MD, was sentenced to a combined 105 years with all but 50 years suspended for 9 counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor.

Lopez-Aguilar was found guilty by a Frederick jury on December 14, 2022, after a two-day trial. The Judge also ordered that Lopez-Aguilar serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release and register as a Tier-III sex offender, which is a lifetime registration, due to the victim’s age.

“This was an egregious case where a man used his role as a father figure to sexually abuse a young girl over the course of many years. We are pleased that the defendant received a long sentence and hope that the victim and her family can find closure with this outcome,” said State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.