FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Second Chances Garage is a nonprofit organization that takes old cars that people voluntarily give away to pass on to someone who needs a car.

The cars usually have under 200,000 miles and are refurbished before they are given away to people like Candice Pearson, who said she got her first car thanks to this organization.

Before getting her 2004 Toyota Corolla, she says she’s been using different ways to get around.

“Ubers are expensive. It was costing me like $140 a week, but I had to get to and from work somehow,” said Pearson.

Second Chances Garage has given away 15 cars so far this year, and they said they have a goal of 36. Since the organization began, they have given away about 350 vehicles in total.

Through their low-cost vehicle program, people pay less than $1,000.

When the car needs a tune-up, Second Chances Garage charges about half the labor rate of what other shops charge.

“If you don’t have a car it’s difficult to get a better job because you’re depending on buses or Ubers and it’s expensive. You can better yourself by getting a car, a better job, transportation and better quality of life,” said John Grupenhoff, sales and service manager of Second Chances Garage.

If someone needs help to raise funds to get a car from Second Chances Garage, a program through the United Way of Frederick County called the ‘Pathway to Transportation Program’ sets potential car recipients up with a match towards their savings. The recipient has to save $400 dollars, and the United Way matches that price.

“I’ve been working with Candy for the past month or two and giving (her) rideshare coupon codes to access basic needs of transportation for employment,” said Landen Lombardo, Rides United Network coordinator for the United Way of Frederick County.

“Having this car means a lot to me. I get to go take my daughter out, which I’ve never been able to do and I’m excited. It’s a new beginning,” said Pearson.

Second Chances Garage started back in 2010.