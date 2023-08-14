FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Last month, Frederick officials announced the location of a new library at Hillcrest Park. The new branch would be the first-ever library on the west side of the city.

The project was formerly considered in another location, but concerns were raised about safety for children.

During a joint county and city community meeting Monday night, some residents say the new location is a good choice.

“It doesn’t have to be 12 stories tall, but the use of that park I think is a good move,” said one resident.

Some raised traffic concerns and said they fought for the park to be there.

“We marched up and down in front of the empty lot, begging for a park. I’m bittersweet to see the empty lot go,” said one resident.

A six-month feasibility study is planned to begin in early October.

A timeline for the design and construction of the library has not yet been released.