FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Starting next year, shoppers in Frederick will have to bring bags to Frederick stores after the board of alderman voted to pass a plastic bag ban.

The ordinance was first proposed by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.

As of January 1st of 2024, Frederick businesses will be banned from using plastic bags. The Board of Aldermen also got rid of the plan to have customers pay a fee for paper bags.

The original plan was to make it mandatory that customers pay if they wanted a paper bag. however, the ordinance gives businesses the option to either charge or give paper bags to customers for free.

Some businesses in downtown Frederick say the move is good for the environment.

“I think it’s great for the environment, which you see a lot of with these plastic bags end up in landfills and they’re not biodegradable, so they don’t break down,” said Jon Cooper, an employee at Juliette’s Italian Market and Café.