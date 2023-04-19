FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There have been about 165 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.

The Frederick Police Department is making sure people in the community are equipped with tools in case of an active shooter event. FPD’s community advisory board was taught active shooter techniques by FPD.

FPD gave the following tips and techniques:

Be aware of your surroundings; find your exits! If you are in a room, turn off the lights, avoid windows, block the door, if possible, and hide. As a last resort, if the shooter finds you, find ways to distract the shooter or FIGHT.

“Anybody who comes to our city, we want to make sure is empowered and trained in the area of active attack events, so a training like this in our public accountability boards in our ACC and our chief’s advisory boards, all those active members of our community benefit from a training like this, so that they can advocate for this training to build friends family and to other persons within our community,” said Justin Thomas, Acting Lieutenant for the Frederick Police Department.