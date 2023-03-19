FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said they are investigating an incident that happened early Saturday that led to one person being fatally stabbed.

Police said that at about 1:15 a.m., they responded to the 400 Block of North Market Street for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from officers to resuscitate them. Based on the early investigation, police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

This is an open and active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. McPeak at AMcPeak@frederickMDpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477). Residents around the 400 Block of North Market Street that have cameras or video surveillance are being encouraged to check their systems and contact Det. McPeak if they observe anything that might be helpful to the investigation.