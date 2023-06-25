FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After being bullied in high school, Frederick Community College student Austin Beach was motivated to create a space for queer people to gather, which led to an event called “Picnic in a Park” at Ballenger Creek Park.

That event with 300 people in attendance in 2012 has grown into Frederick Pride. This weekend an estimated 30,000 people celebrated at Carroll Creek for their 10th anniversary.

Frederick Center hosts Frederick Pride, and its Executive Director, Kris Fair believes the yearly event has helped Frederick City’s reputation. Fair explained saying: Frederick Pride was literally the catalyst that identified Frederick City as a safe community for queer people to move to. We are now recognized as one of the safest cities in the country. We have a perfect score with the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipality Equality Index Survey.”





Michael O’Connor, The Mayor of Frederick believes that Frederick Pride is important for the people of Frederick and the city’s commerce.



“When people come to Downtown Frederick, we know that they are going to spend money, and that’s great for our small businesses because they work hard for our community as well,” said O’Connor.



Drag Artist Sage Daytona said that her first Pride was in Frederick.



“First time I ever saw some drag queens and I was around my kind of people. I loved it, I loved it,” said Daytona.

Daytona added that performing at Frederick Pride is a full-circle moment.



With a T-shirt with “Free Mom Hugs” written on the front, Kristy Riordan wanted to send this message to those at the festival.



“I’m here to support my kids and with my shirt, I’m here to support the same support at home that my kids have,” said Daytona.



While there are bigger Pride events around the country, Frederic resident Tyler Twenhafel summed up her thoughts on Frederick Pride this way.



“I’m very happy that we don’t have to go all the way to DC for Pride, it’s nice having it right here in our hometown,” said Twenhafel.