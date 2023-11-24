FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Christmas Show is in its 40th season, showcasing fine art and jewelry from local artists and vendors.

The show is located throughout several buildings in Frederick’s fairgrounds.

Some vendors are selling their art for the first time, while others have been a part of the Christmas show for three decades.

“We paint on roofing tiles. It’s a slate product. We use an exterior enamel paint, so it’s meant to go outside year-round and we customize it with names or addresses. We also do pet portraits,” said Karri Mohr, co-owner of The Painted Garden.

Sandra Phillips, owner of Enchanted Elf Images, said she’s been doing the show for 30 years and has repeat customers.

“I don’t consider them customers as much as friends now, and it’s only me making them so they’re limited in number,” she said.

Phillips said she’s almost sold out for the season.

“I think it’s nice to see all these different local artists have displayed their art and I love finding new cool things, especially for Christmas,” said visitor, Marrisa Davey.

The last day of the show is Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $4 for children ages 10 and under. Adult tickets are $10.