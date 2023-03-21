FREDERICK, MD (DC News Now)– A guardrail now separates the residents of Apple Avenue from Route 15.

This is weeks after a tanker truck crashed and exploded which left one person dead. Kathryn Hamilton, a resident said she believes the guardrail is a temporary fix for what she believes needs a permanent solution.

“It’s a band-aid. They should be taking the money they’re putting out for whatever else they’re trying to do out there and actually putting a wall up so we not only have protection from this again but also some kind of sound barrier,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton lives with her husband on Apple Avenue. She was at home at the time of the explosion and said she was traumatized by the incident. Other residents share their concerns with signs posted on their lawns saying they want a wall. Hamilton said she’s retired so luckily she doesn’t have a daily commute that others face but she’s nervous driving on Route 15.

“Trying to go out and do errands. Going to the grocery store, doing simple things it’s a nightmare to go out there on that road,” said Hamilton

The Maryland State Highway Administration installed the guardrail between the Rosemont Avenue and Seventh Street exits. Hansel Cintora, another resident said he feels better knowing the guardrail is there.

“Definitely feel safer in the neighborhood now, it definitely gives us a little bit of peace of mind just knowing that that’s there to prevent this from happening again,” said Cintora.

Hamilton added she thinks a wall and sound barrier will not only protect the homes in her neighborhood but also the families inside of them.

A widening project for Route 15 is scheduled for 2026. The project is fully funded and includes plans to add two additional lanes to the highway.