FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Nows)– If caught on camera, drivers could be fined $250 for passing a stopped school bus when picking up students.

In 2012 Frederick County required 30 school buses across the county to record drivers if they drove past stopped buses when picking up students.

“We only had the cameras on about 30 buses and we have 430. and back then, the technology wasn’t quite as good. Technology has really escalated in the last few years. I think it would mean a lot to the safety for our children,” said Dean Rose, Vice President of the Frederick Board of Education.

After a child was struck by a motorcycle while at a bus stop near Hillcrest Drive in April, talks of restarting the program stirred.

In 2018, the Maryland State Department of Education released a survey that showed a total of 3,812 school bus violations were recorded on a single day last spring.

In a statement, Frederick County Sheriff, Chuck Jenkins, said they are exploring options for bringing the program back.

“We will look at the program overall and the factors include resources, financial considerations, program management, return on investment, etc. It should be noted that the FCSO tried this program before in the past and we found that it was not cost-effective and it proved that the problem was not as apparent as we were led to believe.”

The board is also considering joining several other Maryland counties in partnering with, BusPatrol, a bus safety program, that would come with no upfront cost to municipalities and school districts.