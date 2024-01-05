FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews are gearing up for tomorrow’s expected snowstorm in parts of western Maryland.

John Klapac is the owner of Winter Management Associates, a snow removal firm in Frederick. He’s been in the snow plowing industry for about 20 years.

“We have 24 people handling sidewalks and we have eight people handling the snow plows,” said Kaplac.

He’s preparing his team to get ready to plow snow from parking lots on Saturday ahead of an expected snowstorm in western Maryland.

Mountain View Diner is one of his 18 commercial clients.

John says what he’s expected to make this weekend is up in the air.

“Last year we made nothing. This year we don’t know. It all depends on the weather. I have associates who spend upwards of $7,000 for commercial liability insurance and have nothing to show for it,” said Kaplac.

He said his crews are ready and on standby.

“We’ve loaded up assault and ice-controlled materials already, and the trucks are loaded,” Kaplac added. “It looks like we are going to go out at 9 tomorrow morning, weather permitting.”