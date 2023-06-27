FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)– Frederick’s Atlantic League baseball team has officially been named the “Spire City Ghost Hounds.”

The mascot is a ghost-like dog named, Freddie.

In a name-the-team contest that began in January, there were 1,500 name submissions for the baseball team. The name was officially announced on Saturday, June 24.

“It’s Spire City, which is an homage to the clustered spires that are very well known here in the Frederick area of the churches throughout downtown,” Andrew Klein, general manager for the Spire City Ghost Hounds, said. “Rather than going with just Frederick which we already have one team with that name, we wanted to do a little bit of a nod to the additional pieces of Frederick’s spire city.”

Klein says Ghost Hounds came from the location of the Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, which is right across the street from the cemetery where Francis Scott Key is buried.

The team is brand new for the city of Frederick, Md. The Spire City Ghost Hounds along with the Frederick Keys play at the stadium.