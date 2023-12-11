FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — When enrolled in college, students typically tend to take introductory classes such as English or math. But what about a class all about Taylor Swift?

Hood College is one out of 10 institutions in the nation that offers a class on all things Taylor Swift.

Out of all the first-year seminars offered at the private college, one class has grabbed the attention of campus-wide Swifties. It’s Hood College’s first-year seminar 102, Taylor Swift: more than her reputation.

“Some of the topics would include conspiracy theories and learning to look into those with a critical eye,” first-year seminar professor, Ashley Gardner, said.

For Kara Heidlauf, who took the class during her first fall semester at Hood College, she said it was a “no-brainer.”

“It’s just the fact that I got to connect a thing that I love so much and then incorporate it into a class is so surreal,” freshman student, Heidlauf, said. “So I was like, I have to take this class.”

Jordan Taylor took the seminar and learned more about the music industry.

“When we were talking about politics and music and owning your music, I thought that was interesting,” Taylor said.

Hood College tells DC News Now that the class will be available to students again next fall semester.

“It isn’t just a class that you don’t think or you just learning about Taylor Swift, it is a class where you do quite a bit of critical thinking,” Freshman student, Christopher Krol, explained.