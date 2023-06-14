FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents in the Frederick County, Md. community are saddened after a house fire claimed the life of one of their neighbors.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a home off of Berkshire Run. When firefighters got to the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

“There was extensive damage, the roof collapsed, the floor collapsed, so there was heavy fire throughout the entire structure,” public information officer for Frederick County Fire and Rescue, Sarah Campbell said.

One resident that lived in the home died in the fire.

“It took them about 30 to 45 minutes to gain some control over that fire where they were then able to access the home and located one adult deceased male,” Campbell said.

The man who died in the fire was a friendly neighbor, a local resident said.

“A few of my neighbors have talked to me and have been sad about it,” Lois Johnson-Mead said. “One neighbor has pets said he was always kind to the dogs and always happy to see her and waving, so you know unfortunate that it happened, and he lost his life.”

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.