FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Adult Detention Center officers evacuated inmates and visitors after visitors complained about a gas smell in the visitation area of the facility.

The officers activated the ventilation system in the affected housing unit ceilings and opened two recreation yards to allow gas to escape. Correctional Officers canceled all visitations and placed signs on the door for any scheduled visits.

Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services personnel found a gas leak on one of the new fittings and shut off the main gas line. Officials determined that contractors were working on the gas lines earlier that week in that mechanical room.

Within two hours, the maintenance worker resolved the gas leak. Once the impacted housing units were properly ventilated and checked, inmates returned to their respective housing units and visitation resumed.

“The quick actions of the responding correctional officers ensured the safety of all visitors and inmates at the detention center,” said Lt. Col. Vic DeLauter, FCADC Warden. “I am proud of these officers as they followed the proper protocols and safeguarded all those involved.”