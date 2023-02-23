FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick is moving closer to having a museum about Black history. It was previewed at the Frederick County Black History Month Celebration on Thursday.

Frederick County has gone so far as to hire an official charged with making equity and inclusion a goal of human resources policy.

“We strive to advance diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the county,” said Michael Hughes. “African Americans have been a voice for that throughout the county and nation.”

Frederick County schools are making Black history and culture a priority as well.

“We learn about our history, our heritage and about ourselves,” said middle school student Danee White. “We learn about young girls becoming young women leaders.”

Some of Danee’s classmates are inspired by the teachings of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr — but also Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate featured at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I remember it being a really surreal moment,” said Corinne Manley. “It was just amazing to hear her speak on live TV, and I feel so special that I got to repeat her poetry here today.”

“We had such great presentations at our celebration today, a chance to recognize artists and history makers. It is exciting here in Frederick County,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.