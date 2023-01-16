FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Martin Luther King Day, Maryland’s incoming governor thanked community volunteers across the state for their service.

Moore ran a nonprofit devoted to rebuilding communities. As governor-elect, he sees state government as a unique partner to complement the work of those community volunteers.

“I’m delighted that Governor-elect Moore decided to start his day of service here in Frederick at the rescue mission,” said Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County’s newly-elected executive. “We have so many amazing members of our community that are doing such great work for us. So to have the governor here starting his day of service is really exciting for us.”

For the incoming governor, it was the first of such visits to Baltimore, Silver Spring and Annapolis.

“Martin Luther King definitely set the model for serving,” said Brian Bateman with the Frederick Rescue Mission. “In this community, Frederick is one of the most generous serving communities ever.”

Valerie Moore devotes her time to helping the Frederick Rescue Mission bridge community needs and deeply appreciates Governor-elect Moore’s recognition for the work it does.

“If the whole point is to go out and better the world then let’s go out and better the world,” says Moore. “This community is wonderful for accepting volunteers.”

The Mission here serves meals, provides groceries, makes showers available, counsels those in recovery and provides housing. Carlton Hill is on the front lines.

“We help people who need clothes and food and those who are struggling with shelter,” Hill says. “People come here for a hot meal. They have a sense of hope when the come here. It is a sage place, a safe environment.”

These services are provided at absolutely no charge. Governor-elect Moore takes the oath of office in at the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday.