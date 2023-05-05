FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s starting to look like spring as a Zinnias, other flowers, and tomato plants are on sale this month at FCPS.

10 of Frederick County’s high schools are involved in these plant sales including Middletown High School and it’s completely run by students.

Students enrolled in the horticulture program at FCPS focus on growing plants from seeds in the school’s greenhouses — and in the process, students learn valuable skills.

For each plant sold, the money is refunded back into the program, and back into the plant sale for the following year.

Plant sale hours at Middletown High School are Tuesday – Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.