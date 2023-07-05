FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a group of people backed a pickup truck up to a camper at an RV business, hitched up the camper, and drove off with it.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office released footage recorded at Beckley’s RVs, located at 11110 Angleberger Rd. in Thurmont, on June 25. In the footage, a black Toyota Tundra pulls up to the camper. Five people are inside the truck. Several of them get out and hitch the camper to the back of the truck. Once they finish, they get back in, and they and the driver leave.

Deputies said the camper was a Grand Design Transcend 261BH travel trailer.

Beckley’s shared information about the theft on its Facebook page, adding that it happened around 8:45 p.m. on June 25. The business said it was offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible and the recovery of the camper which has a VIN of 573TT3121P8827984.

They asked anyone who knows anything about the theft or recognizes the people in the video, despite them covering/shielding their faces, to call (301) 600-2071, and refer to Case # 23-070884.