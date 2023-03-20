FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Guard rails were added along Route 15 at the location of a fatal tanker crash and fire that happened earlier this month.

The guard rail is on northbound Route 15 between 7th Street and Rosemont Avenue.

58-year-old Ronald Heiston, Jr. of Hagerstown died after the tanker he was driving crashed and burst into flames. A nearby home also caught on fire, displacing a family that had moved to the U.S. from El Salvador less than a year earlier.

The Frederick community spoke out after the crash, demanding change and stating that Route 15 was incredibly dangerous.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor had previously said that funding to expand Route 15 has been approved, but that project was not expected to begin until the middle of 2027.