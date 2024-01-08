FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested a man with around 60 grams of crack cocaine and other substances on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

FCSO said that deputies were conducting a routine traffic stop when they found the substances in 41-year-old Ricky Ray Hilton Jr.’s car.

Deputies recovered a loaded handgun, around 60 grams of crack cocaine, 1.2 grams of “a white powdery substance” and ecstasy in the car.

FCSO said that because of prior convictions between 2002 and 2017, Hilton was not allowed to own a gun.

Officials arrested Hilton and transported him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He is facing eight charges.