FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A garbage truck driver was killed in a crash that happened in Frederick County early Wednesday morning, police said.

Maryland State Police (MSP) said that troopers responded to Clarksburg for a crash just after 5:30 a.m.

Police found that a garbage truck was stopped on northbound Green Valley Road while the driver, 55-year-old Jose Gomes of Hagerstown, and passenger, 28-year-old Jose Flores Sanchez of Gaithersburg, got out to get garbage cans.

At this time, another car that was driving north on the road hit Gomes and the back of the garbage truck.

An ambulance took Gomes to the hospital. He died there.

The driver of the other car stayed at the scene. That driver and Sanchez were both uninjured.

MSP said that officers were still investigating what caused the crash. It would then submit findings to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, which would then determine whether or not charges would be filed.