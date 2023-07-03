FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man from Hagerstown who is accused of trafficking people for sexual exploitation and prostitution.

Arcelius Dunbar Lyle III, 56, faces three charges that came from an investigation by the Human Trafficking Response Team.

The sheriff’s office said undercover investigators set up meetings with people from websites that advertise prostitution in Frederick County. Once each person arrived and contacted the undercover investigator, other investigators approached and debriefed her to determine if there were any signs of human trafficking. The team made contact with five people during the operation, which began on June 30.

The Human Trafficking Response Team, which was established in February 2018, gives a victim-centered, collaborative response to human trafficking in Frederick County. Members of the team include people from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick City Police Department, Maryland State Police, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information to report about this type of criminal activity, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or call (301) 600-2071.