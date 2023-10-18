FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — In light of the continuation of student loan repayments, Hood College students will reap the benefits from the biggest scholarship donation in school history.

Each year, the Hodson Trust provides money to the college to put towards scholarships and many other things for its students. This year, the trust gifted Hood College with more than 54 million dollars.

“The purpose of the trust was really to enable all students to have access to an education,” Hood College President, Andrea Chapdelaine, said.

For 103 years, students like Hood College senior Angel Boardley have been able to afford a higher education with support from the Hodson Trust. She said the trust positively impacts many who do not have financial support from other resources or family.

“I am a first-generation college student and I’m going into STEM which is very expensive so it was really important for me to be able to go to a school that could help fund me,” Boardley said.

Senior Faith Maekiser is an out-of-state student at the college. She said was worried and unsure of the possibility she could afford her education and graduate.

“I did not want to graduate with a supernatural depth, especially starting off early in my career,” Maekiser said. “The scholarship made it possible for me to go and get an amazing, further higher education without having to feel the burden of being in debt for 20 years.”

The Hodson Trust has supported over 2,000 students with scholarships, according to Hood College.