FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of Frederick’s Aldermen voted 4-1 against making Strawn Cottage a historic designation.

Buildings within the city that were built more than 50 years ago are always considered for a historic preservation overlay. Strawn Cottage, a decades-old building was once used for a domestic science program at Hood College.

The college now has plans to demolish the building to make more space for parking and safer for pedestrians.

“It is an important building to the history of the college, but it has outlived its utility. We are a land lot campus and we need to balance the needs of our students. We’re in a very residential neighborhood, and on the east side of our campus is Frederick Health Hospital, so there is no room for expansion beyond the boundaries of the campus,” said President of Hood College Andrea Chapdelaine.

Some students agree there needs to be more sidewalks.

“The drivers, they’re coming at high speeds without checking to see if students are crossing the street, so I don’t think it’s safe,” said Ti’ahni Matthews, a freshman at Hood College.

Other students said there should be other alternatives.

“I think we do have a shortage of parking, but I don’t think they should go about the situation that they’re currently doing with the moving historical building of our college because I think they could do a different route by putting a second level to our current parking garage next to the chapel,” said Daniel Blanchfield, another student at Hood College.

According to Chapdelaine, the original project was intended to start and finish throughout the summer. If the project goes as planned, they plan to complete it by August of next year.