FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Hood College will receive $1 million from congressionally directed spending via the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, secured by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), to fund two new centers: the Marlene Grossnickle Young and Michael S. Young Data Driven Frederick Center (DDF) and the Biomedical Research and Training Center.

Funding for these projects comes from congressionally directed spending requested by Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and enacted as part of the fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding bill.

The Data Driven Frederick Center will soon be an analytics center for students to collect data. Organizations, businesses, and citizens will also be able to access the data center.

Engineers say they want the data center to mimic their current trading room.

Meanwhile, the biomedical research and training center will allow STEM training opportunities for hood students as well as students from other colleges and employees of local companies.

the facility will be built as part of a 32,000-square-foot addition to the current Hodson Center.

The project is for the data center is nearing completion.