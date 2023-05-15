BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now)–A house fire on Monday displaced five adults and three children.

Four homes were damaged by the fire according to Battalion Chief with Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Mike Dmuchowski.

“The original house where the fire originated received a significant amount of damage, the house next door to it, the fire extended over there and that has some damage also. The houses on either side of those houses also received some heat damage from the fire,” said Dmuchowski.

First responders were called to the 600 block of East H Street to fight the fire around 3:00 am.

Carla Magne and Jonathan Galeano said the fire started at a neighboring home but eventually spread to theirs.

“It started on the corner by the time Steve came over here it was already at their house, so it didn’t hit our house at the beginning and then as time progressed it started hitting ours,” said Galeano.

Magne said she’s still processing what happened.

“Scared, I was scared because this is my hard work and we work hard for our house but our kids were more important,” said Magne.

Authorities are investigating how the fire started.

“The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s office is currently doing the investigation so the fire is under investigation at this time,” said Dmuchowski.

No injuries were reported, and everyone make it out of their houses safely. The families are being assisted by the Red Cross.