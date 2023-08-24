FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Starting at the beginning of September, Frederick County residents will have an improved 911 center.

A release from the Frederick County Government said that the county will be the first in Maryland to offer this enhanced 911 system.

The improvements include:

Translation and interpretation for both parties in over 170 languages and dialects,

Precise location of mobile devices contacting 911

Sending text messages that will request location tracking to phones that did not directly dial 911.

Officials said that starting Oct. 1, the county will also have live interpretation for over 350 languages and dialects, including sign language.

“Every person should be able to call 9-1-1 and know that help is on the way,” Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in the statement. “Improving access for everyone is essential, and this enhanced service is just one of the many ways Frederick County is growing into a more vibrant and inclusive community.”