FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Kids in Frederick are learning skills about how to prevent bullying. It’s through a program called the “Kindness Academy” that teaches them how to identify bullying, stop it and become “Kindness Coaches.”

The program is housed at a local housing authority, which runs groups for youth living in publicly-funded housing. they took on the challenge of creating a six-week prevention program.

“My daughter was a victim of bullying. Words may hurt and they do hurt,” said Chantay Foreman, whose daughter attends the Kindness Academy.

One of the goals of the program is to eliminate bullying by creating a culture of empathy, compassion and kindness.

“You never know what that one phrase will be that will send a child over the edge into complete hopelessness, despair, and unfortunately, sometimes that leads to like suicide, cutting, or hurting themselves,” said Jason Francis, youth coordinator for family services for the housing authority.

A total of about $36,000 came from state and county funding.

The money also went towards training for Frederick County Public School’s bus drivers.

“For children and families in the local management board partnered with Frederick County Public Schools to for them to provide a training to approximately 250 school bus drivers and assistants that focused on creating supportive and welcoming climates on their school buses, said Shelly Toms, director for the Office for Children and Families for Frederick County Government.

If you want your child to participate in the Kindness Academy, and you live in or near Lucas Village, in Frederick, Maryland, go to the Lucas Village Community Center for more information.