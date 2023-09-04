FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Labor Day observances in Frederick County focused on regional job growth and steps to help those who still need a hand up in the workforce.

6th District Congressman David Trone said the federal infrastructure bill signed into law is a major boost to the labor force nationwide.

He said the bill will generate “$1.3 trillion, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs that are good, union, high-paying jobs.”

Meanwhile, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said those on the lower end of the wage scale may qualify for a tax break as they lay the groundwork for upward mobility.

“We have passed legislation to do a tiered income tax so that we can cut our income tax for the lowest wage earners,” Fitzwater explained.