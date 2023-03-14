FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents in Frederick are demanding a solution to dangerous speeding and tight lanes on Route 15. The highway is at the top of many people’s minds after the fatal tanker truck accident and explosion on March 4.

“It’s kind of almost like a major highway. It’s constantly red on my Google Maps,” Frederick resident Harrison Fisher said.

Frederick residents gave input both on social media and in person saying that Route 15 is something out of a bad dream.

“The on-ramp at Rosemont Avenue going North is a nightmare, it’s like three feet long,” Frederick resident Amy Weed said.

Weed said she’s seen accidents on the highway and thinks improvements need to be done. While Fisher who’s lived in Frederick for over 30 years said he’s not sure what can be done to fix the problem.

“They can’t really widen it. They need to put up more than just a bush to protect these houses,” Fisher said.

State Senator Karen Lewis and Delegate Kris Fair said they’ve heard from constituents in Frederick as to what they think should be done. Lewis and Fair said they believe state agencies will find a solution.

“(The) short-term plan… needs to have some kind of barrier protection for the neighborhood and possible visual protection so the people aren’t slowing down on the highway,” Lewis said.

A Q&A forum is set for Wednesday, March 15 at Frederick High School starting at 6:30 pm. Key agencies at the public hearing will include the Maryland Safety Highway Administration, the Maryland Department of the Environment, Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Frederick Police.