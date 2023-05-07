FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–A local sorority is helping young girls find their way in the world with an Empowerment Summit in Frederick.

The Frederick County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosted over 50 middle and high school girls from different Frederick County Public Schools for the summit.

Speakers spoke on a range of topics including mental health, getting ready for college, and more.

Alumnae Chapter President Marva Younger and organizer of the event Tanya Davis said this was their first in-person event since the pandemic.

“We want them to be much better than we are when it comes to education, jobs, and more like that,” said Younger.

Two girls at the summit Jayana and Jalyn said they had a great time learning about what it’s like in the real world.

“We’ve learned so much already about our mental awareness and social media, feeling comfortable in your own body and I feel that’s really needed in this generation,” said Jalyn. “They don’t focus on us specifically, they focus on us and our future,” said Jayana.

Younger adds the chapter plans to hold additional events including a Community Impact Day on Saturday, June 17, 2023.