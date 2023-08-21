FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Lavon Thomas Jr. is a 17-year-old DJ in Frederick, Maryland, best known as ‘DJ Young Fresh Prince’ to his thousands of followers on social media.

“I’ve always had a love for music. Ever since I was born, I always used to listen to music – I always used to beatbox and beat on things. When I looked on tv, DJ Jazzy Jeff was my inspiration,” said Thomas.

Even at 10 years old, his passion for music was already showing through sounds of smooth transitions with a variety of genres.

To his mom, Zorina, Thomas is more than a DJ trying to make a name for himself – he’s her son, with a turbulent journey.

“It initially started when I was about six months pregnant. They determined that there was no amniotic fluids around him. We determined that he has Prune Belly Syndrome, which caused his kidneys not to function,” said Zorina.

Nevertheless, he persevered due to Zorina’s sacrifice.

“He got his kidney transplant on December 11th, 2006, at 7:30 a.m., and I was his donor,” said Zorina.

His family said he will need another transplant in the future, but for now, he’s giving back to a community that once served him. His next move is to DJ for the Maryland Kidney Walk, an annual walk hosted by the National Kidney Foundation to bring awareness to kidney disease.

“It feels great because you get to go out there with family and friends and you get to help kids learn about kidney failure. It’s good to teach the younger generation about kidney failure and to show them that I’m like them,” said Thomas.

The Maryland Kidney Walk will take place on Sept. 10. To make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation, click here.