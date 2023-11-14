FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After more than a decade, work on a downtown hotel and conference center is ready to proceed.

“This is the kind of growth we want to see in communities across Maryland,” Gov. Wes Moore said at Tuesday’s project dedication.

The 240,000 square-foot structure, which will include a conference center, has been eagerly anticipated.

“I was born and raised here so I have seen how this town has grown up and flourished,” Jason Lee, CEO of Lee Building Maintenance, said. “This project will just bring more synergy to downtown Frederick.”

Peter Plamondon is the developer of the project.

“There is a demonstrated need for this,” he said. “The biotech corridor is anchored here and Ft. Dietrich, the largest employer here, has been looking forward to the project.”

Frederick’s economic development chief, Richard Griffin, said he sees the hotel driving $60 million in annual spending and another $1.7 million in taxes collected.

Frederick County’s chamber president, Rick Weldon, said he likes the developer’s commitment to community.

“He goes to the effort to help employees who don’t have English as their primary language,” Weldon said. “To learn the language during their workday. They are being paid to learn English.”

City leaders, like Councilman Jerry Donald, welcome the hotel’s “beautiful design” along Carroll Creek.

“The hotel will really help downtown business,” Donald said.

A parking garage, rooftop lounge and retail space will also be part of the complex.

The governor joined community leaders Tuesday for the project’s dedication.

“What we are seeing here in Frederick is a classic example of what it will take for Maryland to win the decade,” Moore said.

Construction is expected to be complete in two years.