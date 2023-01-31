Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested and charged in Frederick on child pornography charges.

Police said that they were first notified that a man had been soliciting minors for pornography in November of 2022. Detectives investigated the information and found that the suspect was Evan John Cain of Riverdale.

Evan John Cain, image courtesy of the Frederick Police Department.

Police arrested Cain on January 26 after they had collected evidence. Cain was released after his arrest on a $25,000 unsecured personal bond.

Cain was charged with 16 counts “related to the possession of child pornography and the solicitation of child pornography from minors,” police said.