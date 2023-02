FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said 33-year-old Ekoue Gbadoe of Germantown died after a collision with a tree on Wednesday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a single-vehicle crash with serious injury on Park Mills Road near Worthington Manor Place around 11 a.m.

Police said Gbadoe was traveling eastbound and drove off the left side of the road, when he struck a tree. There was no one else in the car.

Gbadoe was pronounced dead at the scene.