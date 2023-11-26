FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said a man has died after a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.

At about 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of Winchester Boulevard a call for a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies said the motorcycle was traveling south on Winchester Boulevard when it went off the road down into a ditch, hit a steep embankment of a drainage ditch, and ended in a gravel area off the road.

The man was transported to the hospital and died there. He was identified as 34-year-old John Ryan Coblentz of Jefferson, Maryland.

FSCO said speed and failing to stay on the road were a factor in the crash.