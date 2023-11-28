FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said a man caught drag racing is facing additional charges after investigations revealed that he stole the car he was racing.

The incident occurred the night of Nov. 11 when reports were made regarding Dodge Chargers racing on Interstate 270 and 70. Throughout the night, more calls came in about cars drag racing near the Executive Way, New Design Road and Wedgewood Boulevard.

When police arrived in that area, they found a blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack. A deputy approached the front of the car, put on his lights and the Dodge started driving backward through traffic.

The driver hit one car while trying to escape but deputies successfully arrested 25-year-old Keith Gorham. He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

As deputies began investigating, they noticed that the car was fully registered with a valid license plate. A deputy noticed “several discrepancies” with the car’s VIN number that it was showing.

After investigating, the deputy found out that the VIN number was removed from the frame of the car. The VIN number had been swapped and the Dodge was actually reported stolen from someone in Highland Park, New Jersey.

Gorham was charged with 11 different traffic-related charges. Deputies filed for three additional charges against Gorham on Nov. 26 which include theft, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.