FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department (FPD) released the name of a man who was hit and killed by a garbage truck while crossing the road in his wheelchair on Thursday.

FPD said that officers responded to the 1200 block of West Patrick St. around 10:45 a.m. for a crash between a trash truck and a pedestrian. 73-year-old William Arthur Whitted Jr. of Frederick, the pedestrian, died there.

Police said that the preliminary investigation showed that a garbage truck registered to BFI Waste Services in Hagerstown was leaving the shopping center and making a right turn onto West Patrick Street.

Whitted was crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair at that time. The truck hit him, throwing him from the wheelchair.

FPD said that no charges were filed against the driver and that the investigation was ongoing. It asked that anyone with any information call 240-549-4542 or email acoady@frederickmdpolice.org.