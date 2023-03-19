FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department is investigating an incident that led to one person being shot on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at around 4:30 p.m., they responded to the 100 block of West All Saints Street after an officer in the neighborhood overheard the sound of a gunshot. When police arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Jones at KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477). Residents in the area with cameras or video surveillance are being encouraged to check their systems and contact Det. Jones if they observe anything that may help with the investigation.