FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–History and innovation collided this week as, Postern, a marketing agency, celebrates its relocation to the oldest piece of Frederick County library`s history, the original C. Burr Artz Library building.

Postern bought the old C. Burr Artz Library in an effort to preserve a historical building.

“Historic preservation is important to me and preserving and telling the story of our beautiful community and so the saber arch library is a big part of that,” said Emily Dorr, the owner of Postern.

Prior to Postern purchasing the building, the old library building was on the market since last fall.

Frederick leaders were in attendance to celebrate the event.

“It’s revitalization. We have somebody inhabiting a building, so it’s not creating something new,” said Debbie Streeton, member services manager for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.

The current C. Burr Artz Library staff was also there showcasing their ‘Book Bike’, a mobile library, to bridge the gap between the old and the new.

“We’re a system that really appreciates being out in the community, so this is an opportunity for us to show support to another community organization that shows support to us,” said Levi Branson, circulation services supervisor of C. Burr Artz Public Library.