FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Many workers have struggled to make the adjustment of getting back to the office. But one Maryland business leader with a vision, found a way to make it exciting while giving something very special back to the local community.

When Frank Sherman, CEO on Transportation Management Services, said it was time to come back to the office after the pandemic, it wasn’t especially well received by some employees.

The company was based in Montgomery County but had operations all over the world. With office staff working from home during the pandemic, Sherman invested in an abandoned brick building off Carroll Creek and spruced it up.

“As we were getting close to finishing the building we had employees going, ‘I have to come back to the office?’ I was, ‘yup, I just built a new office. You need to come in,'” the CEO said.

So what was it like to take on an historic preservation project of this magnitude? Sherman said the construction phase was “very challenging.”

“Mainly because the building was built in the 1800’s, around 1810 and nothing is level. Nothing is square,” Sherman said.

Executive vice president Mike Moulton, said the building was just “sitting empty.”

“We all wondered why such a prime location was just sitting empty and Frank saw the vision too,” Moulton said.

Alainia Strasburg, corporate controller, said there is a lot that she loves about the building.

“Oh, [I] think they’ve done a gorgeous job of both preserving the building and modernizing it,” she said. “There are pieces of exposed brick which is great, but there’s also some modern lighting and everything. I think they did a really great job of melding the two together and making it a beautiful building.”

Sherman said the greatest reward from the whole revitalization project is how it adds value to the community.