FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Plans for a deaf community center is being built in Frederick, Md. and it will be the first of its kind in the state.

The project will be roughly 11,000 square feet, and has received 2.5 million dollars in state funding.

Linda Stoltz, president of the Maryland Deaf Community Center said in an interpreted interview, that the center will fulfil a need in the community.

“The Frederick community is a big supporter to the deaf and hard of hearing and the deaf, blind community as well, so we have a lot of support here, but we’re providing this for the whole state of Maryland,” Stoltz said. “Anyone is welcome to come here.”

There are over 1.2 million deaf and hard of hearing Maryland residents, according to the Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Frederick County, Md. has a large deaf community, partly due to students attending the Maryland School for the Deaf.

“Having this one place is going to be that catalyst or, an incredible expansion opportunity,” Rick Weldon, president of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said. “In the Chamber, we’re adding a whole bunch of members, just because we bring an ASL interpreter to all our public events. That’s all it took, so if we can get people together, cross those cultural societal boundaries. I think the future is really bright.”

The building will offer a space for the deaf and hard of hearing community to gather and provide resources like ASL classes and workshops.

The project is set to be completed in 2024.