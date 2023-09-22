Editor’s Note — A quote in the story has been corrected.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County is one of several areas under a drought watch in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of The Environment (MDE) said it’s unclear if there’s going to be enough rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia to help with drought conditions.

“These levels are a measurement of what the streamflow looks like in the area, what groundwater levels look like in the area, and that’s what makes it difficult to predict,” Madia Coleman, communications specialist for the MDE, said.

Coleman said she cannot say if one or two inches of rain will take the county out of a drought warning.

“It’s hard to predict those things because it’s all based on different factors that go into measuring the drought levels,” she said.

Residents say heavy rain in during this weekend’s forecast is getting in the way of weekend plans.

“It’s messed up a lot of things for my weekend,” Frederick resident, Nicholas Fowler, said. “We had family out on a cruise and they can’t even make it back to Baltimore for another two days or so because of the storm.”

MDE officials say they’re cautiously optimistic that we will be out of the drought soon.

“I think it would be good for us, but I guess my selfish endeavors of wanting to go on our little final adventure of the summer have me thinking otherwise,” resident David Taylor, said.

The MDE is continuing to urge residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water.