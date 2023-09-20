FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — It is one of the crowning achievements of economic development in Maryland, repurposing old, abandoned buildings as new hubs for jobs in manufacturing and high-tech industries.

The Union Mills Building in Frederick sat vacant for decades. Its upper floors have now been retrofitted to accommodate a 100-person tech center with a popular craft brewery on the street level.

It is an example of what Maryland’s economic development teams are doing across the state.

The effort involves state, county, and local commitment to restoring older properties that can still be useful.

“Taking old buildings, looking at how they can be repurposed, using tax credits and developer instinct and equity to move a project like this forward,” said Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development for Frederick County, “is an example of the success an economic development team can bring to a community.”

The Maryland Economic Development Association is gearing up for its 13th annual showcase week as a way to promote its many successes in creating jobs and growing communities across the state.