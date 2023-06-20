FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An oil spill was reported on Dec. 7, 2021 in Frederick County, Md.

Maryland is now suing the two companies responsible for more than 7,000 gallons of oil that was spilled.

The Maryland Department of the Environment and the State’s Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a trucking company, D.M. Bowman, Inc. and Day and Sons, Inc., a construction company.

According to the state, the diesel oil spill happened when drilling work that was being done by Day and Sons Inc. struck underground diesel lines at the D.M. Bowman Inc. facility.

The state wants to hold the companies responsible by repairing and restoring Maryland’s natural resources.

“The negligence displayed by these two companies demonstrate a complete disregard for our environment and the well-being of our communities,” Maryland’s Attorney General, Anthony Brown said. “Their actions will not go unanswered.”

“We expect businesses to operate responsibly, and when they don’t, MDE will hold them accountable,” Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena said.

The incident is still being investigated.