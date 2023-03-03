FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore had been in office for just a few months, but he was already taking the show on the road.

He chose Frederick as the state’s “capital for a day” on Friday, a way to bring top officials in his administration from Annapolis to communities in every region of the state. Moore and his team met with nursing students and faculty at Frederick Community College.

“It’s great that he’s seeing what’s going on,” said student Abigail Kinnaird. “It will be beneficial to him and his cabinet.”

Tim Coulbourn is on the nursing school faculty and says he is “hopeful the governor will go back to Annapolis and see how important the nursing program is here, that he’ll deliver the resources for our instruction.”

The governor was accompanied by his Lt. Governor, Aruna Miller, and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.